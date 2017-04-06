GPIF’s CIO Hiromichi Mizuno rides half a year onwards

Hiromachi Mizuno, CIO of the Government Pension Investment Fund since he joined from London private equity firm Coller Capital in November last year on a two-year contract, has had his term extended by six months according to an announcement on GPIF’s web site. No explanation was offered for so short a tenure but US magazine Pensions & Investments reports that it is ‘in line with a law which passed Japan’s parliament late last year to reform GPIF’s governance structure.’

