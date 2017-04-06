Jackie Bear Chocolate Pancakes Bento

|
Source: Little Miss Bento
I wanted to make something nice and fun this morning again. Amazing how I can actually find the energy to wake up early to prepare a breakfast bento despite being on night work shift this week. I think it is because making bento cheers up me – a mood lifter ^ ^
Decided to make myself a cute stack of chocolate pancakes, shaped in Jackie the bear character. The pancakes were bursting with chocolate flavour and soft. So yummy! Perfect on its own or enjoyed with some syrup, fruits, whipped as preferred.
