Japan News This Week 9 April 2017

今週の日本

Japan Envoy, Recalled Over ‘Comfort Woman’ Statue, Is Returning to Seoul

New York Times

Aquariums flout Japan’s ban on dolphin catching method

BBC

Japan racism survey reveals one in three foreigners experience discrimination

Guardian

Osaka becomes the first Japanese city to recognize a same-sex couple as foster parents

Japan Times

Donald Trump’s Japanese and South Korean Nuclear Threat to China: A tipping point in East Asia?

Japan Focus

Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog

Statistics

Japanese mobsters, or yakuza, are getting a bit long in the tooth.

According to police statistics, in 2015 more than 40% of known gangsters were 50 years of age or older.

Of the 20,100 known persons who are known to be a part of a criminal organization in Japan, those in their 50s totaled 20%, those in their 60s 15.1%, and those 70 or older 6%.

One middle-aged mobster lamented the current situation, “I’m sick. If there were someone to take over for me, I’d retire in a second and take it easy – that’s the God’s honest truth.”

Source: Asahi Shinbun

© JapanVisitor.com

Inside Track Japan For Kindle …continue reading