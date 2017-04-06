Japan’s largest melon pan festival scheduled for two days in Tokyo

Source: city-cost.com 2017 will see Japan’s largest melon pan festival held over two days for the first time. The event, Melon Pan Festival 2017 in Tokyo (メロンパンフェスティバル2017 in Tokyo), is set to be held over the weekend of May 5 and 6 at 3331 Arts Chiyoda. Melon Pan Festival brings together samples of the fruit-flavored Japanese snack staple from regional Japan in what is the largest celebration of melon pan in the country.Starting with 10 varieties of the classic ‘plain melon pan’, this year’s event will also bring out novelty alternatives such as ‘curry melon pan’ and ‘cabbage melon pan’ with organisers promising some 40 varieties for the event.The central theme of this year’s melon fest hopes to address the socially troubling habit of hiding ourselves behind portable devices … through melon pan.What?!, one might justly cry. The relationship between melon pan and smartphonesMelon pan is said to have made its first appearance on Japan’s snack scene back during the Taishō era (1912 – 1926) and is now loved by just about everyone in Japan it seems. Such is the nation’s love of the mild melon delicacy, one might go as far to say that life without melon pan is …continue reading