Kyotographie Event: Zanele Masterclass On Self-Representation.

Fee: 10,000 JPY Muholi is a visual activist, photographer, educator with multiple solo shows and group exhibitions in galleries and museums worldwide.

In contrast to her life-long project of documenting members of the black LGBTI community of South Africa, for her latest body of work ‘Somnyama Ngonyama’, Muholi turns the camera on herself, experimenting with different characters and archetypes, portraying herself in highly stylized fashion using the performative and expressive language of theatre.

The black face and its details become the focal point, forcing the viewer to question their desire to gaze at images of her black figure. ‘By exaggerating the darkness of my skin tone, I’m reclaiming my blackness, which I feel is continuously performed by the privileged other.’

Join her for the Masterclass and reclaim your own visual identity through self-representation.

*arrive 15min earlier

Venue: Former Shinpukan, Kyoto, JAPAN Read more here: http://www.kyotographie.jp/en/2017portal/event/masterclass-by-zanele-muholi