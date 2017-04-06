NEW! How to use Vておく ( = te oku)

「晩御飯にまたトロ、買っておいてね。」

= Bangohan ni mata toro, katte oite ne.

= Buy me fatty tuna for dinner again for me.

「もう、これ以上、遊ばせておかないからね。勉強するよ！」

= Mou, kore ijou, asobasete okanai karane. Benkyou suruyo!

= I am not going to let you play anymore. We are going to study now, OK?

Hi everyone!

I am Sano, the guest teacher for today.

Maggie Sensei made a lesson on ておく ( = te oku) long time ago. We got a few questions regarding the last lesson on this so I decided to revise the lesson and make it even more comprehensive. Ready?

★ How to form:

There are two forms:

1) verb te-form + おく ( = oku)

* する ( = suru) to do

→して ( = shite) + おく ( = oku)

→しておく ( = shite oku)

* 食べる ( = taberu) to eat

→食べて ( = tabete ) + おく ( = oku)

→食べておく ( = tabete oku)

* negative form ～ないで ( = naide ) + おく ( = oku)

*しないでおく( = shinai de oku)

*食べないでおく ( = tabenai de …continue reading