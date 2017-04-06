NEW! How to use Vておく ( = te oku)

|
Source: Maggie Sensei
「晩御飯にまたトロ、買っておいてね。」
= Bangohan ni mata toro, katte oite ne.
= Buy me fatty tuna for dinner again for me.
「もう、これ以上、遊ばせておかないからね。勉強するよ！」
= Mou, kore ijou, asobasete okanai karane. Benkyou suruyo!
= I am not going to let you play anymore. We are going to study now, OK?
Hi everyone!
I am Sano, the guest teacher for today.
Maggie Sensei made a lesson on ておく ( = te oku) long time ago. We got a few questions regarding the last lesson on this so I decided to revise the lesson and make it even more comprehensive. Ready?
★ How to form:
There are two forms:
1) verb te-form + おく ( = oku)
* する ( = suru) to do
→して ( = shite) + おく ( = oku)
→しておく ( = shite oku)
* 食べる ( = taberu) to eat
→食べて ( = tabete ) + おく ( = oku)
→食べておく ( = tabete oku)
* negative form ～ないで ( = naide ) + おく ( = oku)
*しないでおく( = shinai de oku)
*食べないでおく ( = tabenai de …continue reading