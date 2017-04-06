The Saudi King and I: What Happened When Salman met Shinzo

Source: Gaijin Pot For the first time in 46 years, a member of the Saudi royal family visited Japan. And his entrance managed to put all others to shame. Approximately ten aircrafts were needed to bring the delegation, numbering over 1,000 people, into the country. Over 1,000 rooms were booked in high-end hotels in Tokyo (and presumably one of those questionable “hotels” in Shinjuku for that cousin no one likes.) To top it all off, 500 limos were drafted from across the country to chaperone the delegation. On March 13th, a meeting which started at 6:30pm and was over by 7:05pm, saw Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (a.k.a. the man with the longest title in the world) conduct a meeting. What was this meeting all about? Some say it was to see how many limos Japan had, while others attest it was about putting into action months of groundwork for a new economic-political relationship. I still can’t decide. At the end of the 35-minute meeting, three major documents were signed, plus an extra one which agreed to no more than 800 delegates for the next meeting. Unlike …continue reading