What are South Korea’s strategic options?

Authors: Scott A. Snyder and Sungtae (Jacky) Park, Council on Foreign Relations

South Korea currently faces a North Korea racing toward becoming a serious nuclear weapons state and the risk of being caught in conflicts between the United States, China and Japan. Added to this mix, South Korea is a heavily trade-dependent economy, meaning that the country’s economic prospects rely heavily on international market forces, which limit South Korea’s ability to meaningfully respond to economic downturn. The rise of Donald Trump in the United States and the fall of Park Geun-hye in South Korea compound the uncertainty.

A supporter of South Korea’s ousted leader Park Geun-hye reacts after Park (not pictured) left her private house in Seoul, South Korea, 30 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji).

