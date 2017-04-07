|
Source: j-hoppers
Hello from Hiroshima Hana Hostel.
It’s Middle of Spring in Japan which is my most favorite season of the year!! Not too hot, not too cold and speak of spring is SAKURA! Cherry blossom!!
What we must do in this season…
It’s HANAMI !
Have you heard of it ? Hanami is “Cherry Blossom Viewing”
What we do??
We enjoy eating and drinking with Family, friends or corworkers under fully bloomed cherry blossoms.
Sometimes people stay over night at the park to get a good spot for cherry blossoms.
So, we had first HANAMI yesterday with my big boss! We are allowed to drink from day time! No one complaint or doubt us as alcoholic.
I will try my best to enjoy more Hanami as much as I can !