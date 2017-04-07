6 Ways Japanese Spring Can Cure The Blues (Like It Cured Mine)

Source: savvytokyo.com Until arriving in Japan, the only winter I had ever experienced was the “winter” in New Zealand. I use quotation marks here because the icy Japanese winter hit me hard. In short, I became extremely homesick. And though I had been previously warned of the “winter blues” from preparation booklets and brochures, nothing warned me that, come winter, I’d be turning an ugly shade of blue-grey. In my 15 odd years of residing in New Zealand, I had never experienced a winter like this in rural Japan. The sun set at 4 p.m. Millions of icicles formed along the front of my car’s bonnet. My village became uncomfortably silent. My home turned a temperature colder than my fridge. And worst of all, I’d see social media pictures after pictures of my friends and family enjoying the matchless Kiwi summer.



I lost the desire to socialize with friends and I lost my creative spirit. I stopped updating my blog and I couldn’t be bothered making dinner. During the dark, cold and seemingly monotonous days, I found myself living both my work and personal life, closed off in literal hibernation (often with a packet of crisps). I was so completely depressed. Until …continue reading