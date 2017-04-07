China takes One Belt One Road down under

Author: Xiaoming Huang, Victoria University of Wellington

There has been good debate in Wellington as to whether China’s One Belt One Road Initiative (B&RI) is relevant to New Zealand, how New Zealand can engage with it and for what purposes. The Belt and Road Initiative is clearly a great ‘enterprise’ with significant implications for the global economic order but how does it relate to New Zealand?

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, 27 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Anthony Phelps).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-400×263.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-400×263.jpg” title=”Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, 27 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Anthony Phelps).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-400×263.jpg” alt=”Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, 27 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Anthony Phelps).” width=”400″ height=”263″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-400×263.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-150×99.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-768×505.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-300×197.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-250×164.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-100×66.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32TI0-105×69.jpg 105w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

To the extent that its scope and operational mechanisms have been made clear, B&RI is largely a network …continue reading