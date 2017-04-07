Food-Themed Exhibition Coming to the Ghibli Museum

Source: Spoon & Tamago poster for the upcoming Ghibli Museum food exhibition There’s lots to love in the animated films of Studio Ghibli, like the meticulous attention to detail when it comes to portraying everyday life. And some of the most memorable scenes are the meals, which are often simple – it’s likely that most viewers have eaten them before. But it’s those everyday meals that give so much depth to the characters and allow us to empathize with them. scene from Laputa: Castle in the Sky If you’ve never been to the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, out in the Western suburbs of Tokyo, now would be a good time to plan your trip. The museum is planning an upcoming, year-long special exhibition that will focus on the many food-related scenes from all of Studio Ghibli films. Meals and food play an incredibly important role in almost every Studio Ghibli film. In Laputa, Pazu splits his egg on bread in half and shares it with Sheeta. By doing so, the two become closer. In Spirited Away, Chihiro eats an onigiri and gains the courage to face her uphill struggle. In Howl’s Moving Castle, the characters become like family when they surround a …continue reading