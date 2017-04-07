ムスリムおもてなしマップ京都

Now available from Tourist Information Offices in Kyoto is a new, free Kyoto Map for Muslims produced by

There are several Japanese eateries also on the list including Yoshiya Kyoto Arashiyama, Ukihashi on the third floor of the Hotel Granvia at Kyoto Station and Rantei in the Century Hotel, also very close to Kyoto Station.

The map also has a list of Muslim prayer spaces, many of them at the eateries themselves as well as the address and location of the Kyoto masjid (Islamic Culture Center) just east of Kyoto Gosho at 92 Miyagaki-cho, Kawaramachi, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto.

You can also download an app of halal and Muslim-friendly restaurants at www.halalgourmet.jp.

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading