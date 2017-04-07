Music on the Edge of Silence: Shakuhachi Concert with Adrian Freedman

A solo shakuhachi concert with Adrian Freedman in the beautiful garden of Eiun-In temple, part of the Kurodani temple complex in Kyoto.

April 13 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Location: Eiun-In temple, Kyoto-shi, Sakyou-ku, Kurodani-cho 33, Kyoto, Kyoto Japan +Google Map

Tickets on the door: ¥2,000

Bridget Scott says, ‘A friend of mine, who lived here many years ago and is a shakuhachi player is returning for a concert at Eiu-in on 13th April. Adrian Freedman has been back recently in the past few years and has performed at Robert Yellin’s studio… He is an incredible musician… his shakuhachi playing really is “music of the edge of silence”. ‘

Adrian Freedman says, “It’s been more than 20 years since the first concerts I gave in this beautiful, tranquil, secluded garden. ancient and new music for shakuhachi … gentle tones of spring earth awakening … spirit of stillness … following the breath, following the heart … from sound to silence … ”

For more information, please visit: https://www.adrianfreedman.com/

…continue reading