Old folk, incontinence, and pet dogs

In my quest to find novel topics to present, I give you this survey from MyNavi News into old folks’ worries about incontinence, and pet dogs. Incontinent doggies is a topic for another survey… Note that I use “pet” as that what was in the survey, but it seems to have been dog owners only.

You might remember the news from a couple of years back when it was announced that adult nappies outsold children’s ones for the first time. This survey, though, ignores that matter and focuses on dogs.

The results for non-dog owners in Q7 seems overly pessimistic, although the answers might, I hope, have been cherry-picked to show only categories that has a big positive dog-owning effect.

Here’s a dog in a nappy, but from Hong Kong, it would seem.

Research results