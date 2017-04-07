Philippine justice system’s de Lima dilemma

Author: Eric Batalla, De La Salle University

Senator Leila de Lima, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s most outspoken critic, is in trouble. On 24 February 2017, after an arrest warrant was issued by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court, the former human rights commissioner and later justice secretary turned herself in to police for alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade during the term of former president Benigno Aquino III.

Philippine Senator Leila De Lima waves from a police van after appearing at a Muntinlupa court on drug charges in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Erik De Castro).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-400×262.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-400×262.jpg” title=”Philippine Senator Leila De Lima waves from a police van after appearing at a Muntinlupa court on drug charges in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Erik De Castro).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-400×262.jpg” alt=”Philippine Senator Leila De Lima waves from a police van after appearing at a Muntinlupa court on drug charges in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Erik De Castro).” width=”400″ height=”262″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-400×262.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-150×98.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-768×503.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-300×197.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-250×164.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-100×66.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS103D8-105×69.jpg 105w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

De Lima is currently confined in a jail reserved for high-profile inmates, which houses two other former senators. But …continue reading