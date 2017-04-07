Pondering Manga Therapy IRL

Source: Manga Therapy For so many years, I’ve focused on how much anime and manga characters helped changed my life. However, an incident that affected how I viewed friendship made me see the limits of such inspiration. That’s when I decided to go to a mental health support group for the 1st time ever this year. After attending a session, I was left pondering what I and perhaps other fans need when it comes to therapy. My former volunteer supervisor at NAMI recommended the group to me after I told him that I want to see if people who are like me can help. It’s fine to be around friends who love the same things you do, but they may not have the same thought processes about life as you do. I’ve had friends tell me they go through depression, but that pales to the kind of depression I experience. You can get hyped over the latest episode/chapter of Attack on Titan together one day and the next thing you know, you feel miserable for no reason while your friend is on the opposite spectrum. You try to tell them what’s wrong, but they shrug it off as the blues …continue reading