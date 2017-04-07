Renai Boukun Episode 1 Impression

Source: Spark Blog Renai Boukun is about a boy who meets a mysterious girl who introduced him the Love Note. On this episode, a girl went to Seiji and gets him involved with the Love Note’s power. So I thought it was going to be another typical harem anime but it’s not quite typical. The concept is interesting because there’s a Love Note (similar to Death Note but does love instead) and they introduced some characters with unique personalities. Anyway, the introduction was very hilarious and there were a lot of random twists. Since I’ve been into the harem genre, I really can’t wait to continue following this series. Now what’s going to happen next to Seiji? Overall, nice funny introduction and main plot development. Conclusion: Nice funny introduction and main plot development. …continue reading