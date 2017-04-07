The Awkward Art of Saying Goodbye in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot A few months ago, I arranged to pick up some tickets from a former student one afternoon on my way into Tokyo. Knowing we both had plans immediately following our meeting, I expected this would be a grab-and-go situation and that I might even have time to squeeze in some much needed grading before my meeting. We met, caught up a little bit, and then conscious of time, I tried disengaging from the conversation. “Well, it was nice talking to you!” I said. My student just stared at me expectantly, waiting for me to continue. After a moment of silence, I tried again, “Yeah, it was really good to see you.” A blink. One more time, “I’m looking forward to seeing you on Saturday!” “Yes,” he said. In the end, we went for tea and I was late to my post-meeting plans. Where had I gone wrong? This story is but one example of many that highlights the precise reason I hate goodbyes in Japan. They take forever, and despite my attempts to hurry the process along with parting primers, I can never seem to make a timely escape. And then, before you know it, you’re sitting in an after party at karaoke …continue reading