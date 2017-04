Source: Spark Blog Today, BULLET SOUL / バレットソウル -弾魂- got released on Steam. The game is a bullet hell shooter. Current special 10% off release price is $13.49 or ¥‎1498.48 until April 13. For more details, check out the store page. Here’s the trailer. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/544580/ Official Website: http://5pb.jp/games/steam/bulletsoul/ …continue reading