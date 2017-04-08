Japanese quite open to home robots, Roomba and friends most popular

|
@nifty recently surveyed its members to find out their opinions on robots.
I don’t know what ASIMO, Honda’s walking robot, is doing in the list of household robots; as far as I am aware it is nothing more than a technology promotion, with no plans to commercialise. I’m also surprised to see Panasonic’s Mr Evolta, which again I understand to be just a vehicle for promoting their recharable batteries. Regardless, it’s interesting to so how well-known these names are.
This is my favourite robot statue that pre-dates the more famous life-size Gundam, a life-size Testujin 28-go.
Research results
Q1: Which of the following household robot names do you know? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)
Q2: Would you like to have a robot around the house? (Sample size=2,674)
|Very much so
|13.9%
|Perhaps so
|33.4%
|Can’t say either way
|34.1%
|Not really
|9.0%
|Not at all
|9.5%
Q3: What kind of household robot might you want? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Cleaning, tidying up
|61.6%
|70.3%
|Home guard, anti-crime
|48.6%
|54.3%
|Heavy lifting
|41.0%
|61.5%
|Hanging out, folding washing
|36.8%
|29.9%
|Nursing
|29.5%
|32.3%
|Cooking
|28.9%
|34.7%
|Driving
|27.7%
|35.7%
|Throwing out rubbish
|29.1%
|30.1%
|Massage
|27.9%
|31.9%
|Question search and reply
|16.9%
|17.2%
|Healing, conversation partner
|12.1%
|17.0%
|Schedule management
|12.0%
|11.0%
|Shopping
|11.9%
|9.4%
|Child care, play partner
|3.6%
|3.2%
|Other
|1.5%
|2.0%
|Nothing in particular
|15.6%
|5.4%
Q4: Up to how much