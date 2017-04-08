Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Japanese quite open to home robots, Roomba and friends most popular

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks
Tetsujin 28

@nifty recently surveyed its members to find out their opinions on robots.

I don’t know what ASIMO, Honda’s walking robot, is doing in the list of household robots; as far as I am aware it is nothing more than a technology promotion, with no plans to commercialise. I’m also surprised to see Panasonic’s Mr Evolta, which again I understand to be just a vehicle for promoting their recharable batteries. Regardless, it’s interesting to so how well-known these names are.

This is my favourite robot statue that pre-dates the more famous life-size Gundam, a life-size Testujin 28-go.

Research results

Q1: Which of the following household robot names do you know? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)

Male Female
Roomba 77% 88%
AIBO 72% 81%
ASIMO 68% 70%
Pepper 60% 70%
Mr Evolta 26% 28%
Robi 17% 26%
Rulo 14% 19%
RoBoHoN 14% 16%
Torneo Robo 10% 15%
COCOROBO 6% 7%
minimaru 5% 10%
NAO 2% 1%
Hello Zoomer 2% 1%
OHaNAS 2% 1%
Don’t know any in particular 10% 4%

Q2: Would you like to have a robot around the house? (Sample size=2,674)

Very much so 13.9% Perhaps so
33.4% Can’t say either way 34.1%
Not really 9.0% Not at all
9.5%

Q3: What kind of household robot might you want? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)

Male Female
Cleaning, tidying up 61.6% 70.3%
Home guard, anti-crime 48.6% 54.3%
Heavy lifting 41.0% 61.5%
Hanging out, folding washing 36.8% 29.9%
Nursing 29.5% 32.3%
Cooking 28.9% 34.7%
Driving 27.7% 35.7%
Throwing out rubbish 29.1% 30.1%
Massage 27.9% 31.9%
Question search and reply 16.9% 17.2%
Healing, conversation partner 12.1% 17.0%
Schedule management 12.0% 11.0%
Shopping 11.9% 9.4%
Child care, play partner 3.6% 3.2%
Other 1.5% 2.0%
Nothing in particular 15.6% 5.4%

