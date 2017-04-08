Jokowi trading multilateralism for protectionism

Author: Rocky Intan, CSIS

Despite the warmth between Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull following their February 2017 meeting in Canberra, hopes that the Indonesia–Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership (IA-CEPA) will achieve a high quality ‘21st century partnership’ should be cautioned.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures as he walks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Australia, 26 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/David Moir/Pool).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-400×281.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-400×281.jpg” title=”Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures as he walks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Australia, 26 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/David Moir/Pool).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-400×281.jpg” alt=”Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures as he walks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Australia, 26 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/David Moir/Pool).” width=”400″ height=”281″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-400×281.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-150×105.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-768×539.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-300×211.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-250×175.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-100×70.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS10BXI-105×74.jpg 105w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

FTAs are generally evaluated differently by their respective countries. In the case of IA-CEPA, Indonesia maintains formidable barriers to sectors of Australian interest such as agriculture, mining and education. Matthew Busch highlights that announced deals to improve access for Australian sugar and cattle do not confront the daunting market access challenges in Indonesia.

The challenges of reaching a meaningful agreement have been well …continue reading