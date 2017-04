Source: bento.com The combination meat platter (Y3300) here is quite nice, with an assortment of five different barbecued meats weighing in at 550 grams altogether, certainly large enough to share. We were somewhat disappointed, though, by the barbecue sauces, the wine list, the beer selection, the acoustics in the dining room, and the service. Budget around Y4000 at dinnertime for food and drink, or more if you splurge on wine. …continue reading