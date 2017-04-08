The CCP’s evolving role in China’s bedrooms

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Elaine Jeffreys, UTS and Haiqing Yu, UNSW The state of sex in China today is often described as dramatically shifting away from the repression of public sexual expression that characterised the Mao era of 1949–1976. As reporter Amy Braverman notes, ‘when China opened its doors to international markets in the early 1980s, it inadvertently let in another modern phenomenon — the West’s sexual culture’. But the popular narrative of a monolithic communist state oppressing people and human sexuality in a top-down fashion requires nuance. Discussions of sex and sexuality, while not exactly taboo in the Mao era, were incorporated into the discourse of ‘class struggle’. For example, the newly victorious Chinese Communist Party clamped down on the sex industry and venereal disease, which were seen as emblems of exploitative class and gendered relations. Such policies by the CCP encouraged a normative view of sexuality — for sexuality to be seen as monogamous, marital and heterosexual, rather than pre-marital, extra-marital, commercial or homosexual. The nationalisation of industry that ensued, involving the establishment of socialist work units, agricultural collectives and restrictions on population mobility, restricted the physical spaces available to engage in non-marital sexual relations. The media’s emphasis on revolutionary state-building also …continue reading