10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -9

Source: Japanese Blog When you see or encounter something pretty, beautiful, and wonderful that makes you want to express how you feel about it, how and what would you say in Japanese? Photo from Takashi(aes256) on flickr.com It doesn’t have to be a material that you are describing, but could be a situation that perhaps you want to agree that it is amazing. In English, there are many words that can explain the wonderful things, such as the words, “wonderful”, “amazing”, “fantastic”, “pretty”, “beautiful”, “splendid”, etc.. Today’s topic is all about using these words in Japanese. Read on~ 1. Kono yubiwa suggoku suteki dayone! ==>This ring looks so pretty, doesn’t it? この 指輪 すっごく 素敵 だよね。 この ゆびわ すっごく すてき だよね。 2. Ano hito sugoku bijin desune! ==>That lady is beautiful! あの 人 すごく 美人 ですね！ あの ひと すごく びじん ですね！ 3. Kanojo no inu wa tottemo kawaii! ==>Her dog is so cute! 彼女の 犬は とっても 可愛い！ かのじょの いぬは とっても かわいい！ 4. Kono eiga niwa totemo kando shimashita! ==>I was very impressed with this movie. この 映画 には とても 感動 しました！ この えいが には とても かんどう しました！ 5. Ano tejina wa shingi rarenai kurai sugokatta desu! ==>That trick was unbelievably amazing! あの 手品 は 信じられない くらい 凄かった です。 あの てじな は しんじられない くらい すごかった です。 6. Sore wa sugoku ii shirase dane! ==>That is a fantastic news! それは 凄く いい 知らせ だね！ それは すごく いい しらせ だね！ 7. Konna utsukushi machi o sarunowa totemo kanashi desu. ==>I am so sad to leave a beautiful town like this. こんな 美しい 町を 去るのは とても 悲しい です。 こんな うつくしい まちを さるのは とても かなしい です。 8. Watashi no tomodachi wa minna ii hito tachi …continue reading