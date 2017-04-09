Kanji Cheat Sheet: Rice Cookers

Source: savvytokyo.com Love it or hate it, you can’t avoid rice while living in Japan. It’s the prime meal on every Japanese dinner, the best company to all your Washoku favorites and the nutrient-rich meal that can keep you full throughout the day. But how often do you find yourself frustrated at all the many buttons your rice cooker at home has? Or ending up using only the largest button, ignoring the rest because you can’t fully understand them? If you have at least once in your journey in Japan shifted to a regular pot because you couldn’t be bothered deciphering your rice cooker, here’s your one stop guide — a list of the most commonly used rice cooker kanji characters. Rice Cookers Kanji and Kana The main buttons 炊飯 Suihan Cook (Boil) Rice

Gets the work done in a single push 保温 Hoon Keeping it warm

Keeps the rice warm until you open the lid. Push this button again if you want to continue warming it up even after opening. 予約 Yoyaku

Use this one to get your rice cooking even when you’re not at home. Estimate after how many hours (時）you’ll be back, keep pushing the button until you see the correct hour and PresetUse this one to get your rice cooking even when you’re not at home. Estimate after how many hours (時）you’ll be back, keep pushing the button until you see the correct hour and …continue reading