Kyotographie Masterclass with Isabel Muñoz & Taketeru Kudo

Source: deep kyoto Thanks to Marguerite Paget for sending this in… Capture the Moment! – Grasping the body and the movement The work of Isabel Muñoz has always evolved around the body and movement. This is partly what has contributed Isabel Muñoz’s international notoriety.

Passionate about dance, she has worked on various series dedicated to the arts she herself practiced for a long time: Cuban Danza, Flamenco, Tango, Mitologias…

What captivates her more than anything is performance, boundaries, and sensuality.

This year, the KYOTOGRAPHIE Masterclass offers an original formula, exhilarating for both the participants and the photographer.

What better way of learning than to practise? Observe, understand, anticipate and capture! It is through action that Isabel Muñoz invites you to step into her world and share her perspective. The workshop will be punctuated by moments of discussion and exchange, technical and theoretical advice (for example the handling light and the relationship to the subject) but mainly we will focus on shooting techniques applied in a unique context.

This context is created with the inclusion of Taketeru Kudo, one of the greatest Butoh dancers of his generation. Can butoh be photographed?

Devoid of any decor, this art is inherently linked to black and white. The bodies of the dancers, covered in white powder, try …continue reading