New love for GIN

Do you like gin?

Personally gin is not my drink to order at a bar or have it at the party.

There was this time, I was hanging out in town and we found this cool spot.

“I LOVE YOU MORE THAN GIN but GIN is a tonic for me to love you more.”

I already fell in love with the line said at the door, and we stepped in…

The bar was fairly dark but still comfortable and cool, nicely decorated with plants, some random things and of course many gin bottles I’ve never seen!

What to order? I was very impressed by their menu, absolutely the naming is brilliant and very funny. And very interesting combinations make their unique gin cocktails that everyone would be curious about.

Burdock gin? Cacao gin? Lavender gin? Flower gin?

I decided to try Shiitake mushroom gin cocktail for a gin adventure, and my boyfriend ordered Kinobi on the rocks.

Kinobi is another thing that I should probably mention here – Kinobi is craft gin made in Kyoto.

ORIGIN : KYOTO / JP

生産国 : 京都 / 日本

