Next Top 100 Famous Castles

Following on the success of the original Top 100 most famous castles, published in 2006 by the Japan Castle Foundation, the same organization has released a list of the next 100 most famous castles. I’m a little disappointed that they kept the same criteria insisting that every prefecture be represented and no more than 4 for any one prefecture. Some very good castles have surely been looked over while some unworthy and mostly unknown castles have been included.

Number Prefecture Castle Japanese Historic Designation 101 Hokkaido Shinoridate 志苔館 National Historical Site 102 Hokkaido Kaminokuni Katsuyamadate 上ノ国勝山館 National Historical Site 103 Aomori Namioka Castle 浪岡城 National Historical Site 104 Iwate Kunohe Castle 九戸城 National Historical Site 105 Miyagi Shiroishi

Castle 白石城 106 Akita Wakimoto Castle 脇本城 National Historical Site 107 Akita Akita Castle 秋田城 National Historical Site …continue reading