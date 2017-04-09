Next Top 100 Famous Castles

Blogs  >  TRAVEL

Source: Guide to Japanese Castles

Following on the success of the original Top 100 most famous castles, published in 2006 by the Japan Castle Foundation, the same organization has released a list of the next 100 most famous castles. I’m a little disappointed that they kept the same criteria insisting that every prefecture be represented and no more than 4 for any one prefecture. Some very good castles have surely been looked over while some unworthy and mostly unknown castles have been included.

Number Prefecture Castle Japanese Historic Designation
101 Hokkaido Shinoridate 志苔館 National Historical Site
102 Hokkaido Kaminokuni Katsuyamadate 上ノ国勝山館 National Historical Site
103 Aomori Namioka Castle 浪岡城 National Historical Site
104 Iwate Kunohe Castle 九戸城 National Historical Site
105 Miyagi Shiroishi
Castle		 白石城
106 Akita Wakimoto Castle 脇本城 National Historical Site
107 Akita Akita Castle 秋田城 National Historical Site