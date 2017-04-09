Osaka Marathon 2017 is now accepting runner applications

Source: city-cost.com If you’re up for a challenge this November, Osaka Marathon 2017 recently opened up the application procedure for runners of this the 7th edition of the event.Hats off to anyone who can complete a marathon (and to anyone who gives it an honest try). It’s an endeavour the appeal of which remains distant to this expat. Nonetheless, marathon events are popular in Japan and applications recently opened for one that puts plenty of running shoes on the streets, the Osaka Marathon. 2017 will host the 7th edition of the Osaka Marathon managed by the Osaka Association of All Athletics (OAAA). Applications opened at 10:00 on April 7 for the race on November 26, 2017, and are limited to 30,000. This number makes Osaka’s marathon second only to Tokyo in terms of the number of runners. This year’s edition of the marathon will start in Osaka Castle Park and finish at INTEX Osaka, close to the waters of Osaka Bay. Along the way, if you’ve the energy to enjoy the sights, the Osaka Marathon course takes in The National Bunraku Theater, Tsutenkaku, Mido-suji Blvd., and everybody’s favorite bonkers part of Japan, Dotonbori. As …continue reading