Sakura season has arrived! How Japanese enjoy it?

Sakura (cherry-blossom) season has arrived finally

You can view full of Sakura in many places in Japan now.

This year’s Sakura bloom was a bit slower than usual by few days.

So it’s been long waited!!

Ah Sakura, sakura..

Here, let me introduce you how Japanese enjoy Sakura watching.

Get the best spot

When we hold a Hanami (flower viewing feast), one or two people from a group will have a duty to find the best spot and reserve it by spreading picnic sheets under the Sakura trees.

We call it “basho tori” (場所取り).

Bring bento (lunch/dinner box) and Sake

I cannot imagine Sakura viewing feast without Bento and Sake!

Either you prepare at home or buy at convenience store or supermarket.

You’ll feel heavenly eating delicious food and drinking sake/beer while watching magnificent Sakura..

Feel the picnic!

Keep yourself warm

In April, we still have cold days sometimes especially in the evening.

So please bring warm clothes or blanket to keep yourself warm.

Bringing Kairo (カイロ：disposable pocket heater) maybe recommended.

Yozakura (夜桜: Sakura at night) is good too!

There are many Sakura viewing spots …continue reading