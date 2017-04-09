Sakura season has arrived! How Japanese enjoy it?

|
Source: LearnJapanese123
Sakura (cherry-blossom) season has arrived finally
Ah Sakura, sakura..
Here, let me introduce you how Japanese enjoy Sakura watching.
Get the best spot
When we hold a Hanami (flower viewing feast), one or two people from a group will have a duty to find the best spot and reserve it by spreading picnic sheets under the Sakura trees.
Bring bento (lunch/dinner box) and Sake
I cannot imagine Sakura viewing feast without Bento and Sake!
Keep yourself warm
In April, we still have cold days sometimes especially in the evening.
Yozakura (夜桜: Sakura at night) is good too!
There are many Sakura viewing spots …continue reading