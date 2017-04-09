Source: Tokyo Cheapo If you can feel your brain slowly melting from an excess of superhero reboots and vanilla romcoms, fear not, Tokyo’s glut of independent cinemas will soon have it back in full working order. These places specialize in arthouse, experimental and foreign films, allowing the city’s arrayed cinephiles to indulge their interest with ease. Relative ease, anyway. English-speaking or English-subtitled films cannot always be guaranteed, though with a bit of hunting there’s always something on offer for those with limited Japanese. Best of all, catching an independent flick is generally a whole lot cheaper than a trip to a faceless multiplex. Sorry, Spiderman 7, you’re going to have to wait.

Waseda Shochiku

|credit|

Waseda Sho The post Tokyo’s 5 Best Independent Cinemas appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading