Valentine's Day Chocolate Yakisoba Taste Test

Recently even instant noodle makers have been trying to get in on the Valentine’s Day action.

Last year the Ippei-chan Yomise no Yakisoba line of instant yakisoba by maker Myojo had a “Choco Sauce” version that was pretty terrible.



The problem was that it simply added chocolate sauce to standard yakisoba sauce and toppings–not a good match. (See RocketNews for another review.)

This year, a different maker, Peyoung, also decided to try their hand at chocolate yakisoba, just in time for Valentine’s Day: Peyoung Chocolate Yakisoba Giri. (*Giri means obligatory, a reference to giri chocolate which is chocolate that females give to males on Valentine’s Day out of a sense of obligation rather than actual feelings of love/affection–e.g. chocolate female co-workers give to male co-workers.*)

Since neither of us had tried this particular brand of instant yakisoba before, my husband and I decided to eat both the standard Peyoung Sauce Yakisoba (MSRP 170yen) and the Valentine’s Day Peyoung Chocolate Yakisoba Giri (MSRP 185ye) for dinner on Valentine’s Day.