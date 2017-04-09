Xi and Trump long on atmospherics and short on specifics, but ‘yes we can’

Author: Sourabh Gupta, Washington

As President Xi Jinping touched down in Palm Beach, Florida, in the early afternoon of April 6 for his first face-to-face encounter with the flamboyant new American president, US–China relations were poised in a state of suspended animation.

Four questions loomed over the meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s officially designated ‘Winter White House’.

US President Donald Trump interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, United States, 6 April 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).

Would Donald Trump be an exception to the presidential rule on America’s China policy? For four decades and counting, US presidential candidates have typically made harsh pronouncements regarding China. Yet incumbency has elicited a more pragmatic tone of voice and deed, as presidents tend to revert to …continue reading