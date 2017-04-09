Source: Tokyo Cheapo One important thing to know about cherry blossoms is that there are several kinds, and they come in different shades of pink (or even white). The most common and iconic type is the five-petaled Somei Yoshino, which has white or pale pink blossoms. When meteorologists make cherry blossom forecasts, they’re referring to the Somei Yoshino variety. They say that cherry blossom season is quite short—from late March to mid-April—but, again, that’s the Somei Yoshino we’re talking about. Hanami forecasts usually don’t take into account the early (such as the dark pink Kawazu sakura) or late-blooming cherry trees, which are also beautiful and worth seeing. So if you visit Japan in mid- or late April, don’t despair The post Yaezakura: Late-Blooming Cherry Trees in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading