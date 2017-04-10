﻿Private Health Insurance in Japan

Source: retirejapan.info Might be worth checking out health insurance. This is a huge business in Japan, and selling it is a popular way for women to get back into work after having children (this leads to pressure and sales pitches from acquaintances, friends, and family members). Another guest post for us today, this time by Aper21, talking about private, supplementary. This is a huge business in Japan, and selling it is a popular way for women to get back into work after having children (this leads to pressure and sales pitches from acquaintances, friends, and family members). According to the excellent お金の教養, Japanese people spend far too much on insurance, so understanding your needs and what is available is really important. Today’s post gives us some insights into the process and tools to find more information -just the kind of thing we like here at RetireJapan 🙂 Name: Aper21

Age: 36

Work: changing to part-time university positions

Personal: married; partner works full-time; hoping to have a child

"Googling health insurance, a number of (Japanese) articles on the very useful ナースフル website came up. Their first point is to remind you of the provisions of basic health insurance (which – yay! – you already enjoy). Under these, you only pay 30% of your medical bill, and (unless you're on megabucks) that 30% is capped at around …continue reading