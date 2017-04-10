Cuisine and menu-reading guide to Okinawan food

It was only a century ago that the kingdom of Okinawa was incorporated into Japan, and the southern islands still maintain their own distinctive culture, language and cuisine. Okinawan cooking tends toward stronger and spicier flavors than mainland Japanese food, and is more heavily influenced by Chinese cooking styles.

The food of Okinawa is very much a meat-based cuisine, and pork is the most popular. Every part of the pig is used, from pig’s feet and pig’s ears to pork tripe. Some Okinawan restaurants will also feature goat meat, which can even be served raw.

Other ingredients include native tropical vegetables and fruits. Goya, also known as bitter melon, is widely used, and it’s common to see peanut tofu and pickled papaya and shallots on menus. Brown sugar and awamori (an Okinawan brandy-like liquor made from rice) are used in cooking along with soy sauce and miso (fermented soybeans). Koregusu is a condiment made from red peppers marinated in awamori….

