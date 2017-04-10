HOW TO BE ICONIC: Onitsuka Tiger’s World Domination Strategy

Source: Japan Subculture Research Center It was the summer of 2004, a blistering humid day in August when we touched down in Kansai Airport in Osaka, Japan. I was 12 and it was my first time in a foreign country, accompanied by my twin sister and father. Exhausted from the thirteen hour flight but elated that we had finally arrived, we waited excitedly in the sterile white paneled baggage claim area to collect our luggage and see this land of the rising sun for ourselves. Bags came out of the shoot. A lopsided one, a pink one, those hard cases which Americans haven’t caught onto and only seem to be owned by East Asian travelers. One after another they came toppling out and then finally, a diminutive black suitcase dropped out with a small thud. The belt continued to move for a few more moments whirring until coming to a sudden complete and final stop. A lot of suitcases and bags. None of them appeared to be ours. “Where are our bags?” I turned to my father, perplexed and not quite understanding what this meant. “I”m not sure let’s go check with the United customer service,” he replied with a hint of worry, gathering our carry-on baggage and …continue reading