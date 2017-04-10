How to Buy a Yukata in Tokyo Without Breaking the Bank

A stylish but cheap yukata is easy to find, come summer.

Shaved ice, watermelon, fireworks, fans and yukata—these are the things that characterize summer in Tokyo (oh, and then there’s the sweltering heat, but we’ll spare you the sweaty details). The yukata (浴衣) is the casual, hot-weather cousin of the kimono; it’s light, usually made of cotton or a synthetic fibers, and will keep you cool in every sense of the word. Yukata are great for personal wear (for all genders) and gifts, and if you know where to shop, you can pick them up for next to nothing. Looking to snag one? Read the following guide to buying cheap yukata in Tokyo first.

Yukata: What you need to know

Yukata are worn in the summer months (June-September)

