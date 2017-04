Source: Japan Cheapo You’ve seen it in Skyfall*, and in the numerous articles about it. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ruins of Nagasaki Prefecture’s abandoned Hashima Island, better known as Gunkanjima (which translates to Battleship Island), has attracted attention (especially among haikyo—abandoned properties—enthusiasts) for its post-apocalyptic appearance.

Gunkanjima’s increase in popularity and status as a World Heritage Site, though, has not been without controversy. What many do not know is that the island has had a history of forced labor—which tour companies don’t mention, and which this author only learned of after writing this article. Although Gunkanjima currently has no memorials to the victims of forced labor The post How to Visit Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) appeared first on Japan Cheapo. …continue reading