Japan’s most interesting university names

goo Ranking recently looked at actual Japan university names that people find most curious.

I’ve reported the official English name, but also added in italics short explanations if needed as to why things might have been lost in translation. The “Gakuin” that appears in many names is the Japanese for “Institute”, but for whatever reason the University’s official English name leaves it in Japanese.

Here’s one that didn’t make the list, partially because it’s run by a bonkers cult. The Japanese name is the English transliterated as it’s not actually an approved university, so it cannot use the Japanese daigaku.

Q: What university name do you find most entertaining? (Sample size=500)

Rank Votes
1 Tenshi (Angel) College 112
2 Institute of Techologists (Making Things University) 67
3 Cyber University 63
4 Poole (Japanese identical to Pool as in Swimming Pool) Gakuin 60
5 Digital Hollywood University 52
6 Gunma Paz University (Gunma is a prefecture, but Paz is the Portuguese for Peace) 45
7 Elizabeth Univeristy of Music 42
8 Seirei Christopher University 40
9 Nagasaki Welseyan University 39
10 International Buddhist University (Japanese name is Shitennoji Daigaku, which translates literally to the rather cool “Four Heavenly Kings Temple University”) 34
11 Tokyo University of Career Development (The literal translation is LEC Tokyo Legal Mind University) 32
12 Biwako Seikei Sport University 29
13 Kyoto Notre Dame University 27
