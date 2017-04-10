Manulife’s Nagata retires, baton passes to Pimco’s Yamamoto

Shinichi Yamamoto has become president and chief executive officer of Manulife Asset Management (Japan) Ltd, taking over from Yoshihide Nagata who retired at the end of last month after several years in the post.

And what a few years it was.

Manulife is known in Asia more for its retail than its institutional business but it made brave start in the 2008/09 financial term by getting 3.0 billion yen in segregated corporate pension assets under its management, the Japan Pensions Industry Database shows.

For the four years after that number barely budged but by the 2012/13 term the firm had moved into retail and sold 3.2bn yen in investment trusts (as mutual funds are called in Japan). This quickly moved into double figures and at the end of last year on 31 March 2016 the business was worth 69.8bn yen (down from 79.9bn yen 12 months previously) while privately placed funds, which are often for institutional customers, were more than double at 184.9bn yen.

This pales besides the Manulife’s strides in the institutional market when in 2012/2013,, while still a relative newcomer, it was awarded by the giant Government Pension Investment Fund a whopping 400bn yen mandate to actively manage domestic bonds . In …continue reading