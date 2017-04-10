Recipe: Maki Zushi (For Hanami & Picnics)

Source: savvytokyo.com I experienced my first spring in Japan in the beautiful city Kanazawa located in Ishikawa prefecture along the west coast of Japan. The Japanese culture of hanami made such an impression on me that I brought it back to Ireland. © Photo by Natalia Kop from Smiles! Photography Since returning to Ireland I celebrate hanami every year with my family and friends. We prepare a Japan-inspired obento to enjoy under the cherry blossom trees either at Powerscourt House & Gardens, just outside Dublin, or at its quaint Japanese garden. Another favorite place of mine to enjoy hanami in Ireland is very close to my home. It’s called The Irish National Stud in Kildare and has a stunning Japanese garden. The horses galloping alongside the line of blooming cherry blossoms is a sight you have to see if you ever come to Ireland. © Photo by Natalia Kop from Smiles! Photography Here is a quick and favorite traditional Japanese recipe to enjoy at your cherry blossom picnic in Japan or anywhere else in the world! (My sushi bento recipe takes the fuss out of sushi making, so …continue reading