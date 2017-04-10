The future of Chinese investment

Author: David Dollar, Brookings

China’s economic rise is one of the factors straining the international financial order. China is already the largest trading nation and the second-largest economy, and if current trends continue, China will become the largest net creditor around 2020.

After controlling for market size and natural resource wealth, foreign direct investment is strongly attracted to better governance environments. Chinese overseas direct investment (ODI) differs from other investment in that it is uncorrelated with the index of property rights and the rule of law. There is actually a slightly negative relationship between how much ODI a country receives and economic governance, but it is not statistically significant. Chinese ODI appears indifferent to the governance environment.

Hotel employees prepare for the opening ceremony of the first annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, 25 June 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

Hotel employees prepare for the opening ceremony of the first annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, 25 June 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)