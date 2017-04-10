This Week in Japan April 10-17, 2017

Kaiho Yusho Exhibition

Born into a military family, Yusho Kaiho was destined to trade the sword for a paintbrush. He served as a lay priest in a Kyoto shrine and then went on to make a living as a painter, establishing his own school. For its 120th anniversary, the Kyoto National Museum presents a retrospective of his sumi-e ink paintings and better known gold leaf screens.

Date April 11-May 21 Time 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Location Kyoto National Museum –

From guitar gods to living samurai, there’s something for everyone happening across the archipelago. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Get your folk on

The Lumineers It’s already been 12 years since the neo-Americana trio formed and six since the massive success of their single “Ho Hey.” The Lumineers arrive in Japan touring their second studio album “Cleopatra,” after which they return to the U.S. to open for U2 as their Joshua Tree tour crisscrosses the continent. Date April 10 Time 7 p.m. Location Akasaka Blitz, Akasaka Tokyo – Map Fee ¥7,500 More Info

Tuesday: Contemplate masterpieces