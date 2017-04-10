Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For April 15–16

Source: savvytokyo.com
© Photo by ©mika ninagawa, Courtesy of TOMIO KOYAMA GALLERY

Earthly Flowers, Heavenly Colors

Mika Ninagawa Photo Exhibition

Known for her bold use of vibrant colors and photographs of flowers and landscapes, Mika Ninagawa has been on the frontline of Japan’s fashion, photography and design scenes for years. Her projects vary from shinkansen (bullet train) decorations to photo collections of famous Japanese stars and even film directing. This spring she is decorating Marunouchi House in the most blooming and vivid spring colors.

Date
Now through Sun, May 14, 2017
Time
11:00 a.m. – 04:00 a.m. (Weekdays), 11:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Weekends & National Holidays)
Location
Marunouchi House, Shin-Marunouchi Building 7F, 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Fee
Free!

More Info

© Photo by Glenn Waters

Local Sights

Asakusa Yabusame

One of the relatively lesser known traditional Japanese arts, yabusame, or horseback archery, has been practiced in Japan since the 12th century. This weekend, visitors to Asakusa can enjoy a powerful live yabusame demonstration. Note that it gets crowded, so make sure to visit …continue reading

    