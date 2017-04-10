Tokyo’s Champs-Elysees: Shintora Avenue does enough to carve out its own identity

Source: city-cost.com Shintora Avenue, the link between Toranomon Hills and the Shimbashi / Shiodome districts of Tokyo, has been labelled as the Champs-Elysees of Tokyo. It’s a bold call, but then this avenue is key part of bold plans for the capital as it gears up the preparation for the Olympic Games in 2020.To ‘catalyze international influx’ reads a part of the press release that preceded the 2014 opening of Tokyo’s second tallest building, Toranomon Hills (虎ノ門ヒルズ). The Toranomon Hills high-rise was part of a larger project to connect the surrounding district with Shimbashi/Shiodome, one of the capital’s largest ‘office’ areas. You can seen see this link in the form of the Toranomon-Shinbashi stretch of Loop Road No. 2, which opened to traffic in March of 2014.Word out in the ether was that developers fancied the street an Asian Champs-Elysees, the iconic and historic Parisian thoroughfare.Visiting the street today harbouring images of the latter will likely lead to disappointment, but this strip of road and its accompanying sidewalks isn’t without charm. In fact, rather than the grandeur of the Champs-Elysees, Shintora Avenue, as it has become known, combines an odd mix of modern eco-friendly design, straight-edged business function, and the …continue reading