Challenges of Japanese food culture

Source: city-cost.com Living in Japan can be a big challenge for a foreigner. There is a different culture, language and many other challenges like finding a job or an apartment. I´ve been living now a for few years in Japan and know the above challenges very well. But there are still a few things which make me crazy, that are hard to adjust to. One of the big topics is the food culture. Japanese people love their food. They talk about food, restaurants or food omiyage the whole day and really enjoy that topic. If they go sightseeing there is nothing more important than finding the best dish to eat. For me this culture is very weird. It was never important for me what I´m eating during the day as long my stomach will be filled. Especially when traveling around I´m trying to see as many sightseeing spots as I can and searching for a specific restaurant is just tiring.Nowadays when I´m going on a journey, me and my husband found a good solution to deal with that topic. I´m checking out the sightseeing spots and he is looking for food specialties around that spot. In this way both of us are satisfied.Another problem about food in Japan is when we are going out to eat some ramen, soba or udon. When sitting in a restaurant and suddenly 10 people around me start slurping. That sound makes me really crazy and I often leave the restaurant because I can not stand it. The next topic is about food sharing. In Japan it is typical that you share all the food on the table with everybody. In that case everybody can try many kinds of food. The negative side of this culture is that you can enjoy always only small pieces from each …continue reading