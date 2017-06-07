Cheapo Weekend for June 10-11: Festivals, Flowers and Fireflies

Source: Tokyo Cheapo |credit|

Torigoe Matsuri (June 10-11): If you choose but one day to go to this anticipated festival, go on the Sunday—the day where a 4-ton omikoshi gets paraded around Torigoe Shrine for good luck. Be ready for large crowds and a long day, the events goes from 6:30am to 9pm.

Vietnam Festival 2017 (June 10-11): Back again is this summertime favorite. Head to the Yoyogi Park Event Square this weekend for traditional Vietnamese music and folk art performances as well as a tasty food market.

National Museum of Western Art – Free Admission Day (June 10): This Saturday, check out the extensive collection at the Museum of Western Art in Ueno Park—an activity that which would normally cost you 430 yen. Works includes paintings from th