Japanese Traditions: Teru Teru Bozu

Source: savvytokyo.com Remember the famous scenes from The Notebook, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Chasing Amy? Yes, those scenes. We wish! In movies, rainy days are primarily signaled by passionate kissing in the rain. Well, I don’t know about you, but my life doesn’t work that way. In my world, rain means melancholy days, moldy interiors, and candy-floss hair. And now that June is here, I hate to be the one to say it but the dreaded rainy season will very soon be upon us. In a typical manner, however, our host country has its own quick remedy for most things bad — including never-ending rain. It’s called Teru Teru Bozu and it looks like a tiny Casper. Almost. I first came across Teru Teru Bozu around this time last year. To pass time, I was hanging out with my school librarian, a middle-aged woman with a sunny disposition, who like most Japanese, performed her job to her very best. Unlike me, when she found time to spare, she spent it wisely: crafting all sorts of bits and pieces to decorate the school library in hope of bringing joy to her students. On this specific occasion, Fukuda sensei was making Teru Teru Bozu in preparation for the rainy season. So, what is it? Teru Teru Bozu or “Japanese rain-prevention dolls,” as I like to call them, are traditional handmade dolls made from tissue paper or cloth, usually white and ghost-like in appearance, and hung outside doors and windows in Japan in hope of sunny weather. You’ll see many of them especially during the tsuyu (rainy) season and on special occasions, such as an outdoor festival or harvest events. The words teru (照る), meaning “to shine” and bozu (坊主), referring to a Buddhist priest (or someone gone bald), call to a priest’s magical powers (literally: …continue reading